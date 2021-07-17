MP reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, active cases at 221

Panna :

The count of recoveries in the state has risen to 7,80,907, while the toll reached 10,512, after the department reported two more casualties, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 221 active cases.





At least 75,473 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to over 1.34 crore, he said. Meanwhile, 1,41,686 persons were administered the COVID-19 vaccines in the state during the day.





With this, a total of 2,51,56,976 jabs have been administered in Madhya Pradesh, which has a population of over 7.26 crore population according to the census of 2011. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,640, new cases 11, death toll 10,512, recovered 7,80,907, active cases 221, number of tests so far 1,34,08,288.