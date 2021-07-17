Karnataka CM Yediyurappa dismisses rumours about his resignation, meets BJP chief, Shah and Rajnath

Bangalore :

He also said the BJP leadership has asked him to ensure the development of the party and that it wins all upcoming elections.





While assembly elections in Karnataka are slated in 2023, Lok Sabha polls will be held in 2024. Yediyurappa met BJP president J P Nadda, and Union ministers and senior party leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Friday, a day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meetings come at a time political circles are abuzz with speculation of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister. He said that discussions during these meetings revolved around developing and strengthening the BJP in Karnataka before elections and ensuring the party comes back to power in the state.





''We discussed the development of the party in the state. He asked me to give special emphasis on bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka. The same was told by the prime minister also. A detailed discussion happened,'' Yediyurappa said after he met with the BJP president.





He said that these are the responsibilities Nadda has given him.





Yediyurappa said that his meeting with Defence Minister Singh was on similar lines and added that Shah told him: "We will win cent percent in Uttar Pradesh, and in Karnataka, there is bright future, and we are with you." "He (Shah) has asked us to work hard in Karnataka and ensure winning more seats in Lok Sabha elections. He has asked me to take responsibility for strengthening the party in Karnataka… (Shah said) our blessings are with you," the chief minister said after meeting the Union home minister. Earlier, talking to reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan here, Yediyurappa dismissed rumors about his resignation, saying there is no truth in these rumors.





''Not at all. Not at all,'' Yediyurappa said when asked if he has resigned.





On his meeting with Nadda, he said, ''I've discussed in detail about the development of the party in the state and the country.'' ''He has given so many instructions to me. He has a good opinion of me. I'll work for the party and come back to power again in Karnataka,'' Yediyurappa said.





On the resignation issue, he said there is no question of hiding it. That situation has not yet come, the chief minister said.





''So far no one has been asked to resign. If there is any news, there is no value to it,'' Yediyurappa said.





''It is the duty of a CM to come to Delhi to discuss state issues and get clearance, I will come again in the first week of August,'' said the chief minister.





Following his meetings with Nadda and Singh, he took a break and enjoyed a plate of idlis and vadas along with coffee at the Sagar Ratna restaurant at Hotel Ashoka near the Karnataka Bhavan.





He was at the restaurant along with his son B Y Vijayendra and grandson Shashidhar Mardi, and MLC Lehar Singh besides personal secretary Girish Hosur. After the meal, the chief minister left for the Delhi airport to return to Bengaluru as his appointment with Shah was not confirmed. But as he was on his way, Yediyurappa received a call from Shah's office and he returned to meet the Union home minister.





After meeting Shah, the chief minister left for the airport.





On Friday, Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Modi met and discussed pending state works, including the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.





The speculation of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister is doing the rounds following repeated open remarks by some disgruntled leaders within the Karnataka BJP targeting him and his family with accusations of corruption and interference in the administration have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.





Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023, sources had said.





On a possible cabinet rejig, Yediyurappa, before the meeting with the prime minister, had said, ''I will tell you if there is any such discussion with (party) seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet.'' An official statement issued after the Friday meeting had said the chief minister discussed various state issues with the prime minister.