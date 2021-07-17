Medical, engineering, sports universities to come up in Bihar

Patna :

The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting on Friday.





With this, every private and government engineering college will be run through the new engineering university. The idea is to provide new courses to the students of Bihar in time.





Similarly, private and government medical colleges will operate through the new medical university. Moreover, the state government has also decided to open a separate university for sports for the first time in Bihar.





In all three universities, the Chief Minister will be appointed as the Chancellor. At present, the Governor is the Chancellor of all state universities. The Nitish Kumar government has taken the decision after deep discussion with officials concerned. ministry.





The sports university is hoped to remedy the minimal participation of sportspersons from the state at national and international level. Not a single sportsperson from the state has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics this year. In cricket, the participation in Indian national team is also nil in the last few years.





The bills for the new universities will be introduced in the Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly starting later this month.