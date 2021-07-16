CBI conducts raids in Srinagar in connection with Roshni land scam

New Delhi :

Sources said the CBI carried out raids for illegal allotment of 7 kanals and 7 marlas of land at a prime location in Srinagar at throwaway price to the beneficiary.

Sources said these raids were carried out at the premises of two former divisional commissioners of Kashmir, the then deputy commissioner, Srinagar, the then assistant commissioner, Nazool, Srinagar, the then tehsildar, Srinagar, and the premises of the beneficiary.

"Incriminating documents including allotment papers, Rs 2 lakh cash, fixed deposit receipts of Rs 25 lakh and keys of nine bank lockers have also been seized during the raid.

"To pass on illegal benefits to the beneficiary, the category of the land was also changed so as to justify the lower rate charged for these 7 kanals and 7 marlas," sources said.