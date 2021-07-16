Cong slams Vijayan as murder accused found involved in gold smuggling

Thiruvananthapuram :

According to the rules of parole, it's the responsibility of the local police to ensure that those on parole do not do any wrong and if it happens, it can immediately cancel the parole granted and return the person to the jail.





Speaking to the media, Satheesan said one of the accused in the murder case, Mohammed Shafi, is currently out on parole. His house was raided by the Customs and was also questioned in the gold smuggling case, added Satheesan.





"We demand that the parole of Shafi be immediately cancelled. It's a shame on Vijayan as the murder accused is having a free run. The real truth is neither the party nor the state government have any control over these accused, as they are being blackmailed by the accused. We will raise this issue when the Assembly session starts next week," said Satheesan.





Shafi is lodged at the Kannur prison and is now out on parole.





Chandrasekheran, the founder of RMP, was hacked 51 times by assailants on May 4, 2012 when he was returning home on his motorcycle in his hometown near Kozhikode.





In the case, 11 people were given life imprisonment, of which three were mid-level CPI-M leaders and the demand for a probe into the conspiracy behind the murder is still with the court.





His widow K.K. Rema, now a legislator who won with the support of the Congress-led UDF has time and again taken on Vijayan for calling her husband "a renegade".





"The CPI-M and Vijayan has fallen deep into a pit as they are shielding the accused who killed Chandrasekheran. The CPI-M says they are not doing anything as the accused are not CPI-M members, but the fact of the matter is despite several questions raised in the Assembly on how many times have the accused in murder case been given parole till now, we have not got the answer for this question. This clearly shows how and what the CPI-M is doing to protect and shield the accused," said Rema.





T. Asif Ali, a former director general of prosecution said, " What's being heard now is a grave issue and it's quite obvious these things will not happen if such violators do not enjoy the patronage of those who really matter."