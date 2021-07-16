When did Rahul acknowledge contribution of Kamraj, Narasimha Rao: BJP

New Delhi :

Kamaraj was former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (1954-1963) and Rao was Prime Minister of India between 1991-96.





On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu BJP observed the birth anniversary of Kamraj at its headquarters 'Kamalalayam'. Ravi tweeted his picture of offering tribute to Kamraj and said, "Paid my respectful tributes to the freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Kamarajar on His Jayanti at BJP TamilNadu Office Kamalalayam. Thiru Kamaraj's contributions to the welfare of downtrodden in Tamil Nadu are fondly recollected by people even today."





Quoting Ravi's tweet, Karti Chidambaram said, "Good to see that you have finally acknowledged the contributions of Perunthalaivar Kamaraj a staunch Congressman. In time hopefully you will realise the contribution of others from the Congress throughout the country."





Hitting back at Chidambaram, Ravion Friday said, "We have always acknowledged the contributions of real Congressmen, be it Kamaraj or PVN Garu. By the way, did Sri Rahul Gandhi acknowledge them and their contributions? Stop worshipping the FAKE Gandhis and start acknowledging REAL Congressmen. Jai Hind."





Later in another tweet, Ravi said, "CONgress Secularism is the biggest LIE in independent India."