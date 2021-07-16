Sidhu, Harish Rawat reach 10 Janpath to meet Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi :

The meeting comes in the wake of speculation that Sidhu is likely to be made the state president, which has upset Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, sources said.





The Congress is mulling an idea of appointing a Dalit and an upper caste Hindu as the working presidents.





The names of Raj Kumar Verka and Santokh Chaudhary are being considered for the working president post as both are Dalits and can counter the Akali Dal-BSP alliance impact.





While another from the Hindu community is to balance the equation, Vijay Inder Singla could be appointed as another working president. Not only this, the party is mulling to reshuffle cabinet in the state ahead of the Assembly polls and give more representation to the Dalit community in the state.





Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Thursday had said it may take some time but to balance the equation in the state, the party is working on the formula to appoint Sidhu in a prominent position, while asserting that Amarinder Singh has already said that he will abide by the high command's decision.





"The party is working on a formula to appoint two working presidents and elections will be fought under the leadership of the Chief Minister," said Rawat.