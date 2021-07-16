Salem Slum Board officials in soup for swindling housing fund

Chennai :

The accused are identifed as R Ravikumar, executive engineer of TN Slum Clearance Board, Salem, along with three assistant executive engineers named T Jayanthimala, S Saravanan, and T Srinivasan who worked during the relevant time when the white collar offence took place between the years 2017 and 2019.





The enquiry revealed that the seven beneficiaries, who were allotted Rs.2.1 lakh each, already had concrete proof houses and they are all having PAN numbers and they are not coming under the category of weaker sections of the Urban Society.





The beneficiaries were listed as P Duraisamy and M Vetrivel from Mallamooppanpatti, Salem V Radhakrishnan of Ammani Aiyamperumalpatti, Salem A.Sivakumar from Karungalpatti, Bakkiyam Natesan, Mariammam Koil Street, Salem Town, Mallika Ganesan, Mariamman Koil Street, Manakadu and Rosalin Jayachandran from Sooramangalam, Salem.





A total a sum of Rs.14.7 lakh was misappropriated by the accused officials said the DVAC FIR.





Accused officers committed criminal misconduct and the amount was shared among themselves.





The DVAC has registered a case under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption act, along with IPC sections for criminal conspiracy and cheating etc