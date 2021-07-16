2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar :

"Two unidentified terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter. Search is going on," police said.





Earlier, on Friday morning, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.