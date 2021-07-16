2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Alamdar colony, in Danmar area of Srinagar, on Friday, officials said.
Srinagar:
"Two unidentified terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter. Search is going on," police said.
Earlier, on Friday morning, the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
