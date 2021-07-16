Mamata to meet Sonia Gandhi, other leaders in Delhi

Kolkata :

Though Banerjee termed it as a normal visit, her proposed visit to Delhi for the first time after her landslide victory in the Assembly polls has triggered speculation over her playing a bigger role in the opposition front in the next general elections.





Answering a question at the state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said, "I didn't go to Delhi after the elections. The Parliament session will start soon. The Covid-19 situation is also better. So I will go to Delhi during the Monsoon Session and meet some leaders there."





The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will commence on July 19 and will continue till August 13.





When asked whether she will meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister said, "I shall meet her (Sonia Gandhi). I will also meet some other leaders. I also want to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, if I get appointment."





Sources in the CMO said that the Chief Minister is likely to go to Delhi on July 25 and her visit might extend for even four days. Sources close to Banerjee also said that apart from Sonia Gandhi, she might meet several opposition leaders like Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others.





The Chief Minister's announcement is even more important because political strategist Prashant Kishor met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, besides conducting meetings with Sharad Pawar.





"It is not the right time yet to predict anything, but she (Banerjee) will surely judge the situation in the national capital. Her visit to Delhi certainly has a political significance," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.





Talks of an anti-BJP front got revived after leaders of various political parties and prominent individuals congregated at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's New Delhi residence last month.



