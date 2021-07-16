Fri, Jul 16, 2021

16 paediatric COVIDcases reported in Pondy hospital

Published: Jul 16,202101:43 AM

As many as 16 Paediatric COVID positive cases were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) here on Thursday.

Puducherry: Director of medical services (DMS) Dr Mohan Kumar, in a release on Thursday, said 12 of them are between one to five years of age and four cases are above five years of age. Five newborns of COVID-positive mothers were also admitted. While one of them tested negative, the results of four others are awaited, he added.
