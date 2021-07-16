16 paediatric COVIDcases reported in Pondy hospital

As many as 16 Paediatric COVID positive cases were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) here on Thursday.
Puducherry: Director of medical services (DMS) Dr Mohan Kumar, in a release on Thursday, said 12 of them are between one to five years of age and four cases are above five years of age. Five newborns of COVID-positive mothers were also admitted. While one of them tested negative, the results of four others are awaited, he added.
Conversations