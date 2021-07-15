'Unprecedented' the way UP controlled second Covid wave, says PM

Lucknow :

The prime minister, who arrived at his parliamentary constituency in the morning, also appreciated the Yogi Adiyanath-led government for working with a development oriented approach rather than one based on corruption and nepotism. Describing the efforts of the government in combating COVID-19 as “commendable”, the prime minister said, “The way in which UP has controlled the second wave of corona and stopped its spread is unprecedented.” Earlier, even minor problems assumed monstrous proportions due to the shortage of health facilities and the lack of willpower, he said. “There is rule of law in UP today. Mafiaraj and terrorism, which were once out of control, are now controlled by law. Criminals who dare to eye sisters and daughters know they will not be spared…,” Modi said.





''Another important thing… the government today is not run through corruption and nepotism ('bhrashtarchar aur bhai bhatijawaad') but through development ('vikasvaad'). Therefore, in UP, the benefits of schemes are reaching the people and new investments and opportunities of employment are increasing,” he added. The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground.





He inaugurated, among other things, a 100-bed mother and child health (MCH) wing at BHU, a multi-level parking at Godauliya, ‘Ro-Ro’ (roll on-roll off) vessels for tourism development on the Ganges and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. The prime minister inaugurated projects worth around Rs 744 crore. He also laid the foundation stones of projects and public works worth about Rs 839 crore. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.





Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, the chief minister and several state ministers were also present on the occasion.





Modi will also inaugurate an International Cooperation and Convention Centre constructed with Japanese assistance. Besides, he will meet officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.