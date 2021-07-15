PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 1,500 cr in Varanasi

Lucknow :

After reaching Varanasi, Modi inaugurated various public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro vessels for tourism development on river Ganga and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.





The prime minister inaugurated projects worth around Rs 744 crore and laid foundation stones of several projects and public works worth about Rs 839 crore.





These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 1500 crores in Varanasi.



Key projects include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway. pic.twitter.com/6sh9vtKTHq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2021





Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state ministers were also present on the occasion.





Modi will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Rudrakash which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Thereafter, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness.