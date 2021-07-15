India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 39-cr

New Delhi :

Cumulatively, 39,13,40,491 vaccine doses have been administered through 49,41,567 sessions, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) citing the provisional report received till 7 a.m. on Thursday.





In the ongoing massive vaccination coverage, 1,02,59,902 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have been so far administered first dose of the anti-Covid jabs and 74,67,814 of them have been provided second dose. A total of 1,77,49,670 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have received first dose of the vaccine and 1,01,08,761 have been administered the second dose.





The vaccination exercise, which is claimed to be world's largest drive, has so far covered 11,80,17,979 people aged between 18-44 who have got their first dose and 42,03,947 have received their second dose.





In the drive, 9,60,12,486 people of the age group between 45-59 have got their first dose of vaccine and 2,62,71,510 have been administered the second dose.





This exercise has so far covered 7,14,89,465 people over 60 years of age having their first dose and 2,97,58,957 getting their second dose.





India's vaccination exercise began on January 16 this year. To accelerate the pace and expand the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, the new phase of universalization of the vaccination commenced from June 21.





Amid vaccine crisis in government-run health facilities with 'no slots available' indication showing on government's CoWIN App -- a platform to made registration before approaching centres designated to vaccinate people -- despite Centre's all efforts to vaccinate people as soon as possible, the Minister said as of Wednesday there were more than 1.51 Cr (1,51,52,450) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses available with the states and the UTs and private hospitals yet to be administered.





As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the states and the UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.





In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the government is procuring and supplying (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and the UTs.