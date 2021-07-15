India logs 41K Covid cases and 581 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi :

There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 37 days.





The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,32,041 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,11,989 deaths so far.





According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 39,130 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 3,01,43,850 till date.





The Ministry said that a total of 39,13,40,491 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 34,97,058 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 43,80,11,958 samples have been tested up to July 14 for Covid-19. Of these 19,43,488 samples were tested on Wednesday.





On July 6, India recorded 553 deaths -- lowest since April 6. This was after May 23 when India saw record fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave.





The first death in the country due to the pandemic was reported in March 2020.