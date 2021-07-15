Congress to raise inflation, Covid mismanagement in Monsoon session

New Delhi :

The party strategy group for Parliament, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met on Wednesday evening and the party is of view it should raise the Rafale issue after the development in France, where a probe in alleged kickbacks has been initiated, and the border issue.





Coordination with other opposition parties has been entrusted to Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the party wants joint opposition strategy in the house to corner the government.





Congress leader P. Chidambaram, addressing the media on Tuesday, had said: "Congress party will raise the issue of high inflation in the forthcoming session of Parliament and demand a full discussion on the subject as well as substantial relief for the people of India."