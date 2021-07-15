Odisha will have all cancer care facilities in next 2-3 yrs: CM

Bhubaneswar :

"In the next 2-3 years, we will have sufficient latest facilities within the state for cancer care and our people need not go to other cities for treatment," he said while dedicating MRI and CT scan services at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack on a virtual platform.





He said that the patients at this institute can access these services free of cost and they would not depend on the SCB Medical College for these services. This will result in timely and accurate diagnosis leading to early treatment, he noted.





Stating his government is committed to provide the best care to the cancer patients in the state, the Chief Minister said: "We are investing in upgrading and expanding the facilities at this institute to make it a leading Centre in the country."





The state government is also establishing cancer care facilities across the state. The Bargarh Cancer Hospital will also be initiated shortly. Apart from the district cancer chemo-therapy programme, the government is also committed to better cancer care facilities with upgradation of existing radio therapy units and creation of new radio therapy units at different districts of the state, he said, adding, all these facilities will help in early diagnosis and recovery.





"We have also been inviting renowned private and charity organisations in this field to set up facilities in the state," he added.





Recently, Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art Cancer Care and Palliative Care Centre in Bhubaneswar with philanthropic support and partnerships.



