Zika scare in Karnataka coastal belt

Mangaluru :

Since more cases of Zika virus infection are being reported from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, Mangaluru Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar has issued the notices.





The notice stresses the fact that since more people from Kerala are visiting various places across Mangaluru for education, health care and other purposes, preventive measures have to be taken immediately. It is also emphasised to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the region.





The state government had made it compulsory to carry the RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate for those who travel to the state from Kerala.