Term of OBC sub-categorisation commission extended by 6 months

New Delhi :

This is the 11th extension of the term of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution.





The proposed extension of tenure and addition in its terms of reference shall enable the Commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue of sub-categorisation of OBCs, after consultation with the various stakeholders.





"The order of extension of the term of the Commission by six months beyond July 31 this year and till January 31, 2022 would be notified with the approval of the President," said a government statement issued after the Cabinet committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.