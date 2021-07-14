Nominations for 2022 Padma Awards open till September 15

New Delhi :

As per a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, nominations and recommendations will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal https://padmaawards.gov.in.





"The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into "People's Padma". All citizens are therefore requested to make nominations/recommendations including self-nomination," the statement said, adding that concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to nominate people for the awards.





Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and seek to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc, the statement said. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.