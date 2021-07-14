Wed, Jul 14, 2021

Over 1.51 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Published: Jul 14,2021

More than 1.51 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
Over 39.59 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 30,250 doses are in the pipeline. 

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 38,07,68,770 doses, the ministry said. 

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

