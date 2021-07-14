Rahul Gandhi slams govt, asks where are the vaccines

New Delhi :

"Jumle hain, vaccine nahin (There is rhetoric, no vaccines)," Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag ''WhereAreVaccines''.





Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday had hit out at the government's COVID-19 inoculation programme, terming its promise of vaccinating all adults by December end as an "empty boast" and a "false promise".





The Congress has been criticising the government over its vaccination programme alleging that it is slow.





The Health Ministry on Tuesday had said more than 1.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.