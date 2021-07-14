2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar :

The firefight started in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.





"Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter. Operation is in progress," police said.



