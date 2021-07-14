Wed, Jul 14, 2021

11 cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Rajasthan: Health minister

Published: Jul 14,202108:15 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Eleven cases of the new Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Rajasthan, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Jaipur:
Of these, four cases each are from Alwar and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara, he said. 

The minister said reports of nine samples have been received from Delhi and two from the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital. 

The Kappa variant is a moderate form of the coronavirus as compared to its delta variant, Sharma said. 

Rajasthan reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations