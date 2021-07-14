11 cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Rajasthan: Health minister

Jaipur :

Of these, four cases each are from Alwar and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara, he said.





The minister said reports of nine samples have been received from Delhi and two from the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital.





The Kappa variant is a moderate form of the coronavirus as compared to its delta variant, Sharma said.





Rajasthan reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.