NEET-Postgraduate exam to be held on September 11

The NEET postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday
New Delhi: In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) which was scheduled to be held on April 18 was postponed. Also, in a first, NEET-UG will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradha. He also said that a new exam centre has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East. The number of cities where examination is conducted will be increased from 155 to 198.
Conversations