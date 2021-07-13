Delhi gets 1.5 lakh doses of vaccines, to last 2 days

New Delhi :

Jain said that many vaccination centres will have to be shut from Wednesday. "There is a shortage of vaccines. We have received a small stock of 1.5 lakh Covishield doses on Monday night," he said.

As per Delhi government's data, Delhi has on Tuesday administered about 1,25,000 doses on Tuesday. Delhi has so far administered 22,88,780 doses of vaccines till date.

Talking about the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Jain said there has been a marked improvement in the coronavirus situation in the last several days. The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to below 0.10 per cent now.

In view of a possible third wave of Covid pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday has framed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the Covid-19 situation.