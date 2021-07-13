Free travel for students appearing for SSLC exams in K'taka

Bangalore :

The students can freely travel to the examination centre and return to their hometowns and villages, according to the directive. It has been told to the KSRTC authorities to make stops wherever is required for the students to reach examination centres.

The students appearing for the exams are asked to carry the hall ticket compulsorily, said Shivayogi Kalasad, the Managing Director of the KSRTC. The SSLC exams are being held in the state on July 19 and 22.