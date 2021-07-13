Tue, Jul 13, 2021

Govt taking measures to upgrade all Eklavya model schools: Arjun Munda

Published: Jul 13,202107:19 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Munda also reviewed central schemes being implemented in the state for the welfare of tribal people.

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI
Agartala:
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said here on Monday that the government is making efforts to upgrade all the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the country to improve the quality of education for Scheduled Tribe students.

Munda also reviewed central schemes being implemented in the state for the welfare of tribal people.

"PM Narendra Modi wants to ensure quality education for tribal students at the highest level... We have taken initiatives to upgrade the Ekalavya model schools all over India.

"The matter was also taken up with state governments and their suggestions were incorporated in the process of upgradations," the minister told reporters.

EMRS started in 1997-98 with an aim at imparting quality education to ST children in remote areas.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations