Delhi-NCR likely to see light rain with thunderstorm today: IMD

New Delhi :

The Met Department said, "Conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan today."

In another statement IMD said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad), Sonipat, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana).

The National Capital woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.

Earlier, the IMD had given several dates for the monsoon to reach the parched city, including for Sunday, but it continued to miss its mark.

Due to unprecedented delay in monsoon, Delhi and its neighbouring areas have reeled under near-heatwave conditions for over the last two weeks.

The continued delay in the arrival of monsoon has prompted Delhi's regional weather forecasting division to revise its weekly projections too. In its earlier prediction, Delhi was supposed to see light to moderate rain, alongside thundershowers, which now has predicted only light rain and isolated thundershowers through the week.

This year, the rains were first predicted to make a record early march across the country, initially predicted to hit Delhi by June 13-15. But in the latter half of the month, the progress slowed down before it eventually stalled and entered a three-week break phase.