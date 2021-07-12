Police foil bid to smuggle arms into Kashmir

Jammu :

Police on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle arms and explosives into the Kashmir valley, officials said here.





Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said after specific inputs regarding an attempt to smuggle weapons, a high alert was issued across Jammu on Sunday and mobile vehicle checking nakas were laid at more than a dozen places.





A team at the Purmandal crossing under the jurisdiction of the Gangyal police station stopped a truck and found a pistol and two hand grenades on it, following which its driver, Muntazir Manzoor of Pulwama, was arrested, the SSP said.





The driver has so far divulged that the consignment was dropped off by a drone from across the border and handlers had tasked him to smuggle it into the Kashmir valley, Kohli said.





The SSP said further investigation in the case is underway.