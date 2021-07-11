Maha: Ganja worth Rs 1.5 crore found concealed in rice bags seized, two held

Mumbai :

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) carried out this action, in which two persons were arrested for smuggling the contraband, they said. The truck was intercepted in Borkhedi area on the outskirts of the city.





"The DRI team had received a tip-off that a large consignment of ganja is being sent to Punjab from Andhra Pradesh. As per the information, the agency laid a trap in Borkhedi area and found one suspicious truck.





The vehicle was carrying over 200 bags of rice. When the bags were thoroughly checked, the officials found 760 kg ganja hidden in 25 bags," an official said. The arrested accused are identified as Pawan Sharma and Pravesh Mandal, he said, adding that a detailed investigation into the case is being carried out.