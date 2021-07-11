R.C.P. Singh will soon throw out Nitish from JD-U: RJD

Patna :

Citing the Pramod Chandravansi incident, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said: "The incident with Pramod Chandravansi will soon be replicated with Nitish Kumar and his trusted leaders of JD-U."





"R.C.P. Singh is working like a dictator in the JD-U. The way his security personnel threw out Pramod Chandravansi from his official residence is an indication of internal split in the JD-U. Why Nitish Kumar is not criticising the incident," he asked.





Chandravansi, a JD-U leader who was associated with Nitish Kumar since the foundation of Samata Party, alleged that R.C.P. Singh had misbehaved with him.





"I was associated with Nitish Kumar for 27 years and R.C.P. Singh was the personal secretary of Nitish Kumar at that time. When he became Union Minister, I personally came here to congratulate him. However, he thought otherwise and threw out me from the lift of his official residence," Chandravansi told media persons in Delhi.