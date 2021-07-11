Focus on fast socio-economic development of entire NE: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi :

Reviewing various developmental activities and programmes in the region, Reddy told officials that all ongoing projects should be completed in a stipulated time-frame.





"All pending projects should be resolved at the earliest through a proper consultation mechanism with other Ministries," he said.





Secretary DoNER Dr Inder Jit Singh and senior officials gave a comprehensive presentation to the Minister about all the projects, schemes and policies of the Ministry of DoNER in the two-day review session.





Earlier, after taking charge of the Ministry, Reddy had said that the kind of transformation that took place in the north east in the last seven years in all spheres of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is both incredible and unprecedented.