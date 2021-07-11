UP doctor airlifted to Hyderabad for lung transplant

Hyderabad :

Dr Sharda Suman, a postgraduate resident at RMLIMS's Gynaecology Department, had contracted Covid-19 on April 14. She was 32 weeks pregnant then. When her health condition deteriorated, she was put on a ventilator and emergency C-section surgery was done on May 1 to save the child.





After the delivery, she was put on ECMO supportm but her condition didn't improve. RMLIMS Director Dr Sonia Nityanand constituted a 3-member committee which recommended that she should undergo a lung transplant. As her family was not in a financial position to afford the process, Dr Nityanand personally met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and explained the situation. He immediately sanctioned Rs 1.50 crore required for the procedure.





After consulting the hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai, they finally decided to undergo the transplant procedure at KIMS Hospitals, where already several transplants were done with utmost success.





Sharda Suman was shifted to Hyderabad through an air ambulance. A green corridor was formed with the help of Hyderabad police to bring the patient to the hospital from airport without any delay.