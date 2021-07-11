Heavy rains likely in Andhra as low pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal

Amaravati :

As per IMD forecast, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels tilting south westwards.





Under the influence of low pressure system, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema on July 11 and 12, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on July 13.





Strong winds up to 45 and 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely over South Bay of Bengal and West Central Bay of Bengal along and off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts during July 11-13. Fisherman have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period.





Under the impact of the low pressure area, some districts in Andhra Pradesh have been receiving widespread rains.





Heavy rains have been lashing Srikakulam district since Sunday morning. Roads and agriculture fields have been inundated in Amadalavalasa and some other areas in the district.





A part of Krishna district also received heavy rains. Low-lying areas around Gannavaram were inundated.