Dismissal of 11 govt employees on flimsy grounds criminal: Mehbooba

Srinagar :

The Jammu and Kashmir administration sacked 11 employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly working for various terror groups, officials had said on Saturday





“GOI continues disempowering people of J&K in garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling the constitution that ought to be upheld. Abrupt dismissal of 11 government employees on flimsy grounds is criminal. All policy decisions vis a vis J&K are taken with sole objective of punishing Kashmiris,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.