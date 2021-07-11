Nominate your choice of inspiring people for Padma awards: PM Modi to citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to nominate their choice of persons, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots, for Padma awards. In a tweet, Modi said India has many talented people doing exceptional work at the grassroots but they are often not much known.
India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. https://t.co/BpZG3xRsrZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2021
