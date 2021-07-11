Over 1.44 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.
New Delhi:
Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline.
Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, according to data available at 8 am.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.
