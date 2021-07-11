Sun, Jul 11, 2021

Over 1.44 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Published: Jul 11,202110:35 AM by PTI

Mail

More than 1.44 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Representative Image
Over 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline. 

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,16,47,625 doses, according to data available at 8 am. 

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

