COVID-19: India logs 41,506 new cases

New Delhi :

The active cases comprise 1.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed





A decrease of 915 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.





As many as 18,43,500 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,08,85,470.





The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.32 per cent.





The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,75,064 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.





Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.60 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.





India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.