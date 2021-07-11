Yogi is numero uno as BJP sweeps block level polls

Lucknow :

The victory is proof of the BJP's immense presence in rural Uttar Pradesh and will make it easier for the ruling party in the next year's assembly elections.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari were among those who took to Twitter to congratulate Yogi Adityanath on this 'unparalleled and stupendous' victory.





Yogi Adityanath told reporters that it was a mandate for the policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.





He said that it was also a stamp of approval on policies of the Centre and the state governments and a robust law and order situation in the state. "It was unlike in the previous regimes when anarchy prevailed and criminals held sway," he said.





UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh said that the victory had established BJP as the leading political force from the villages to the national level.





"It is a clear victory of the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. There is no denying the fact that both the leaders are unparalleled and have immense public support," he said.





According to reports, the BJP-supported candidates contested on 735 seats, while 14 seats were given to its ally Apna Dal (S).





The party also gave an unannounced support to 76 candidates while agreeing not to field its officially supported candidates.





As results trickled in on Saturday evening, BJP and its ally Apna Dal supported candidates were poised for a win on 635 seats.





The Samajwadi Party backed candidates, according to reports, won in over 103 seats, while Congress supported candidates managed a win on just two seats. The independents won around 95 seats.





A day ago, as many as 349 candidates were elected unopposed after 187 candidates took back their nomination papers on Friday. Polling for the remaining 476 seats was held on Saturday.





Significantly, the block pramukh polling got marred by reports of violence and clashes between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party workers in various parts of the state.





The Samajwadi Party, which was in direct contest with the BJP, accused the ruling party of resorting to misuse of government machinery. SP has announced a protest on July 15 against what it called "murder of democracy" by the BJP.