Will cut Delhi BJP chief's water connection if Haryana doesn't restore supply: AAP

New Delhi :

The legislator alleged that the Haryana government has curtailed Delhi's water supply by around 100 million gallons per day (MGD).





''Out of a total of 900 MGD of water consumed by Delhi, approximately 100 MGD of water has been curtailed by the BJP-led Haryana government. The BJP's dirty politics is costing the water of 20 lakh people of Delhi,'' Bhardwaj said at a press conference.





If Delhi's rightful portion of water is not released in 24 hours, the water connection of the Delhi BJP chief's house will be stopped, he added.





The AAP will no longer tolerate this domineering attitude and downright politics of the BJP-led Haryana government, Bhardwaj said.





''The Haryana government has been repeatedly stalling Delhi's water and we have to very often go to the HC or the SC. Stopping water connection is the only way to bring the BJP on the right track,'' he said.





''The state governments do not have the time and energy to go to court repeatedly. Only when the court gives a strongly-worded judgement will the BJP release our water,'' the AAP leader added.





No immediate reaction was available from the BJP.