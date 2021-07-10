Andhra BJP says it will expose Jagan's negligence on water disputes

Amaravati :

"Very soon we will strategise a clear movement to ensure the completion of all the pending projects across the state and expose the negligence of Reddy even as Telandana CM's antics are causing injustice to AP by violating existing water pacts," said Veerraju.





He alleged that the chief ministers of both the Telugu states have colluded for personal and political gains, resorting to newer controversies and thereby preparing to sabotage both Rayalaseema and the people of the state.





Terming Reddy's letters to the Centre as a drama, the BJP leader asserted that the party will not tolerate any alleged loss caused by those missives to the state at any cost.





"Disregarding several non-controversial projects, only the Polavaram project is being brought to the fore to inflate cost estimations and move around to approve them. On the other hand both these CMs talk to each other at night for their selfish gains," claimed Veerraju.





Continuing his tirade against the neighbouring state's Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the opposition leader claimed that the foundations of the TRS have been jolted by the BJP's 'onslaught', leading to TRS bringing Telangana sentient during elections to cause injustice to Rayalaseema people.





According to Veerraju, the water resources which Rayalaseema people were supposed to utilize are being wasted into the sea due to the poor understanding of Rao and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).





He claimed that the movement being devised by the BJP will not let even a drop of water due for AP go waste and make sure to complete all the pending projects.