MP: Three killed, five injured as car overturns after getting attached to tanker

The accident took place on Jhansi-Chhatarpur Road, about 5 kms from the district headquarters, in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Niwari police station in-charge Narendra Singh Parihar said. Eight persons of a family were travelling towards their home in Jhansi from Chitrakoot in the car at the time of the accident, he said.





Both vehicles were going towards Jhansi, when the car's bumper got lodged in the rear of the tanker, following which the car driver tried to accelerate the speed in a bid to detach the four-wheeler, causing it to overturn, the official said.





Of the car's occupants, two women and a 10-year-old boy were rushed to a hospital in a severely injured state and died during treatment, he said, adding that five other passengers who also sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at Jhansi Medical College.





A case has been registered in this regard and the police are in the process of tracking down the tanker, the official said.