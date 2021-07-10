Condition of ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh stable: Hospital

Lucknow :

"The vital parameters are stable. He (Singh) is communicative. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are supervising his treatment and are keeping a close watch on all the parameters related to his health," the SGPGIMS said in a statement.





Director Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.





Eighty-nine-year-old Singh, who has also been the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.





Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.