PM Modi greets Rajnath Singh on his birthday

New Delhi :

The defence minister is admired across the spectrum for his warm personality and wisdom, Modi said, wishing him a long and healthy life in service of the nation.





The wishes to Singh on Twitter from the prime minister come after a gap of many weeks during which Modi had refrained from posting birthday greetings. Though he did remember some noted personalities, who are no more, on their birth anniversaries.





Other senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, also extended birthday wishes to the former party chief.





He has made important contribution in strengthening the party with his organisational skills, Shah said.





Nadda said he is known for his amiable nature and strong connect with party workers, and that his immense contribution to the party, dedication to the nation and organisational skills are inspiring.





Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1951, Singh has been associated with the RSS and the BJP since early and has risen through the party over the decades while working at different organisational levels.





He was also a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and served as a chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.





Best wishes to our senior Cabinet colleague Shri @rajnathsingh Ji on his birthday. He is admired across the spectrum for his warm personality and wisdom. He is an outstanding Parliamentarian and administrator. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2021



