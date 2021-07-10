'Malik' maker Mahesh Narayanan: Almost 1500 fans gathered to watch Fahadh Faasil shoot

Kochi :

"'Malik' is a grand project, thousands and hundreds of artistes and crew have come together to create something that leaves a long-lasting impact. We have aimed to keep the film as close to perfection as possible. Every scene of the movie is exactly what all of us had in mind while we were developing the story," says Mahesh.





Besides Fahadh, the film stars Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan and Joju George in pivotal roles.





Mahesh says Fahadh's magnanimity is such that once 1,500 people gathered to watch the actor shoot.





"This film is also special, because I get to work once again with this very versatile actor Fahadh. He has such a huge fan following that once when we were shooting a scene, almost 1500 people had gathered to watch him," says the director.





He adds: "That's when I realised how big this project is. He is truly a superstar with quintessential acting skills and it's a gift to see him read the script once and understand what the character is. He puts his mind, body and soul into a movie and maybe that's the reason he is being loved by so many people and is a superstar."





"Malik" will stream on Amazon Prime Video.



