Karnataka issues guidelines to prevent Zika virus in state

Bangalore :

"As monsoon season allows proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for Zika virus disease, surveillance should be carried in rural and urban areas across the state on war footing," said state Health Commissioner Trilok Chandra in an order here.





The order directed authorities concerned to dispose solid waste to prevent Aedes breeding in peri-domestic areas.





"The vector management should include surveillance of larvae, biological and chemical control at household, community and institutional levels," said the order.





The authority has been tasked to conduct Aedes larval surveillance and source reduction activities in airports, sea ports and in rural and urban civic wards.





"Zika virus presents symptoms like fever, rashes, conjunctivitis and joint pain. Travel history or visit of guests should be considered for suspecting the disease," said Chandra.





The order has advised the local authority to collect samples from suspected cases and send them to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Bengaluru for testing.





"During ultra-sound scanning for pregnant women, focus should be given for presence of microcephaly. If detected, the serum sample of the pregnant women should be sent to NIV for testing," said the order.





As Zika cases have been reported in Kerala, border districts like Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi have been to be more vigilant.