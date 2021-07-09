Delhi govt's 'Graded Response Action Plan' to COVID-19 approved by DDMA

New Delhi :

The colour codes, also known as alerts -- yellow, amber, orange and red -- will be based on coronavirus positivity rate on two consecutive days, cumulative figures of fresh infections over a week and the average weekly occupancy rate of oxygen beds for a week.





Shops/establishments dealing with essential goods and services will be allowed irrespective of the alert category while religious places will be open but without visitors.





With this plan, confusion regarding imposing a lockdown or when it will be lifted will no longer persist.





Level 1 or Yellow alert





The Level 1 or Yellow alert will be implemented when more than 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days or 1,500 cases over a week or 500 oxygenated-bed occupancy (whichever is earlier) remain for a week.





Under this, all construction activities, industrial establishments/ production and manufacturing unit are allowed. However, the odd-even rule will be implemented for malls and timings will be 10 AM to 8 PM. Only one authorised weekly market per zone with only 50 per cent vendors and delivery of items through e-commerce.





Restaurants with 50 per cent capacity (8 AM to 10 PM ) and bar with 50 per cent capacity (12 Noon to 10 PM) are permitted, hotels and lodges (No Banquets/ conferences) will be allowed. Barbers shop/ saloon/ Beauty Parlour will be permitted to operate.





Cinema Halls/ Theatres/ Multiplexes/Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums / Assembly Halls or similar places will remain closed in 'yellow' alert.





As per the plan, Delhi Metro will open with 50 per cent of the seating capacity and no standing will be allowed. Upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity of a bus for transportation of only exempted/ allowed category including medical emergencies and no standing passengers are allowed.





Under the yellow alert, night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will come into force. Sports complexes/ Stadia and Swimming Pools (except National/ International sports events) will also be shut down. In marriage and funeral related gatherings, 20 persons will be allowed.





Level 2 or Amber alert





The Level 2 or Amber alert will be implemented when more than 1 per cent for two consecutive days or 3,500 cases over a week or 700 oxygenated-bed occupancy is reported for a week.





All construction activities, industrial establishments/ production and manufacturing unit, shops/establishments dealing with essential goods and services will be allowed. Shops/establishments dealing with non-essential goods & services will be permitted to operate on odd-even basis from 10 AM to 6 PM.





Odd-even rule will also be implemented for malls and timings will be 10 AM to 6 PM. Only one authorised weekly market per zone with only 50 per cent vendors and delivery of items through e-commerce.





As per the restaurants and bar will be shut down and only home delivery/ take away will be allowed. Hotels and lodges (No Banquets/ conferences) will be allowed. Barbers shop/ saloon/ Beauty Parlour will not be permitted.





Cinema Halls/ Theatres/ Multiplexes/Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums / Assembly Halls or similar places will also remain closed in 'amber' alert.





As per the plan, Delhi Metro will open with 33 per cent of the seating capacity and no standing will be allowed. Upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity of a bus for transportation of only exempted/ allowed category including medical emergencies and no standing passengers are allowed.





Under the amber alert, night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will come into force along with weekend curfew from Friday to Monday from 10 PM to 5 AM.





Sports complexes/ Stadia and Swimming Pools (except National/ International sports events) will also be shut down. In Marriage and funeral related gatherings, 20 persons will be allowed.





Level 3 or Orange alert





The Level 3 or Orange alert will be implemented when more than 2 per cent for two consecutive days or 9,000 cases over a week or 1,000 oxygenated-bed occupancy is reported(for a week).





Under this, only those construction activities are allowed where labourers are residing onsite and industrial establishments/production and manufacturing units are restricted.





Shops/establishments dealing with non-essential goods & services down (except standalone from 10 AM to 6 PM) will be shut.





Malls and weekly markets will be closed and only essential items will be allowed for delivery through e-commerce.





As per the restaurants and bar will be shut down and only home delivery/ take away will be allowed. Hotels and lodges (No Banquets/ conferences) will be allowed. Barbers shop/ saloon/ Beauty Parlour will not be permitted.





Cinema Halls/ Theatres/ Multiplexes/Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums / Assembly Halls or similar places will also remain closed in 'Orange alert as well.





As per the plan, Delhi Metro will cease to operate. Upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity of a bus for transportation of only exempted/ allowed category including medical emergencies and no standing passengers are allowed.





Under an orange alert, night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM will come into force along with weekend curfew from Friday to Monday from 10 PM to 5 AM.





Sports complexes/ Stadia and Swimming Pools (except National/ International sports events) remain shut down. In marriage and funeral related gatherings, 15 persons will be allowed.





Level 4 or Red alert





The Level 4 or Red alert will be implemented when more than 5 per cent for two consecutive days or 16,000 cases over a week and 3,000 oxygenated-bed occupancy is recorded for a week.





As per the plan, only those construction activities are allowed where labourers are residing onsite and industrial establishments/production and manufacturing units are restricted.





Shops/establishments dealing with non-essential goods & services down (except standalone from 10 AM to 6 PM) will be shut.





Malls and weekly markets will be closed and only essential items will be allowed for delivery through e-commerce.





As per the restaurants and bar will be shut down and only home delivery/ take away will be allowed. Hotels and lodges (No Banquets/ conferences) will be allowed. Barbers shop/ saloon/ Beauty Parlour will not be permitted.





Cinema Halls/ Theatres/ Multiplexes/Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums / Assembly Halls or similar places will also remain closed in 'Red' alert as well.





As per the plan, Delhi Metro will remain closed. Upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity of a bus for transportation of only exempted/ allowed category including medical emergencies and no standing passengers are permitted.





Under the red alert, a total curfew will come in place. Sports complexes/ Stadia and Swimming Pools (except National/ International sports events) remain shut down. In marriage and funeral related gatherings, 15 persons will be allowed.





Whether it is a yellow, amber, orange or red alert, Cinema Halls/ Theatres/ Multiplexes/ Banquet Halls/ Auditoriums / Assembly Halls or similar places, Entertainment Parks/ Amusement Parks/ Water Parks and similar places, Spas & Wellness clinic will remain closed.





Other gatherings and Congregations (Social / Entertainment/ Religious/ Political/ Festival related, etc.); Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions and educational/training/coaching institutions /Library will remain closed irrespective of the alert category.