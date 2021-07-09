ED registers case to probe fake vaccine camps in Kolkata

Kolkata :

A senior ED source related to the investigation said that the financial probe agency has registered a case to probe the alleged money laundering angle in the matter.





The source said that the agency had collected documents of the case last week which were registered by the Kolkata Police.





The Kolkata Police have arrested seven persons, including a man posing as an IAS officer, in connection with the case.





The case is currently being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department.





The police have nabbed several people involved in the case, including the 'fake' IAS officer Debanjan Deb, the alleged mastermind of the dubious matter.





Deb (28), masquerading as a joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, had organised fake inoculation camps in Kolkata. He was arrested on June 23 after more than 100 people, including Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty, were administered fake vaccine shots.