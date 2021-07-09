Discussions with Pfizer and Moderna underway, trying to get solution on contractual issues: VK Paul

New Delhi :

"We are in touch with them (Moderna and Pfizer). We are holding discussions. It is a process of negotiation and dialogues. We are trying to get a solution on contractual and commitments issues. This process is ongoing," Dr Paul told ANI.





In June, US biotechnology company Moderna announced that India has granted permission for its COVID-19 vaccine to be imported into the country for restricted use in an emergency situation.





Pfizer has not even applied for an emergency use authorisation in the country.





Moderna and Pfizer had sought indemnity which would ensure that they can't be booked in case of any adverse effect of the vaccine.